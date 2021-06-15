Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $454,979.61

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $454,979.61 and approximately $2,039.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00168360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01036632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.16 or 1.00140265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 577,696 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

