Darwinia Commitment Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $62.78 or 0.00156159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $759,657.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00788517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.29 or 0.07888710 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 73,349 coins and its circulating supply is 41,077 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

