Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

DARE stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

