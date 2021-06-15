DAOstack (GEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,069.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.60 million and $85,069.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,226.03 or 0.99950201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00032219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00068199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002438 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

