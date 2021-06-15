Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 202,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,528,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 76,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.6% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $247.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $166.14 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.