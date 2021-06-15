Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Dana posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. 11,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

