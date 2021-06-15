D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 444,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $93,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,620 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

DHI stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.