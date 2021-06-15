CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.26. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 97.78%.
About CynergisTek
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.
