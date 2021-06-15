CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.26. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CynergisTek by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CynergisTek by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CynergisTek by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

