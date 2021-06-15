Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $868,201.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $742.84 or 0.01853224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $868,201.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008891 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,759 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.