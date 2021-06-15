Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201,042 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

