CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMY traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 434. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

