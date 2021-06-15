CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CTS were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE CTS opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.19. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

