CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 13th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 16,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of 564.28 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.