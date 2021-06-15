Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

