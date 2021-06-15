Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 4.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.27. 2,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,287. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.