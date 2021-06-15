Crown Advisors Management Inc. Invests $972,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 125,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165,863 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rambus by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

