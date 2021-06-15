Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

