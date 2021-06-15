Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Sells $198,925.74 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.