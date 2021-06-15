Critical Review: The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get The Southern Banc alerts:

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Southern Banc and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.09 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.83 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

The Southern Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Southern Banc and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% Carver Bancorp -18.37% -30.05% -0.73%

Summary

The Southern Banc beats Carver Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.