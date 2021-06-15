Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,201 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $50,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.