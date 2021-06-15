Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 472,156 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,156 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC comprises about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.