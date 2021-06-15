Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,139 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.