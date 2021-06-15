Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

