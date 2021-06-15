Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

