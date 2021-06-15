CPUchain (CPU) Market Cap Hits $62,888.86

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. CPUchain has a market cap of $62,888.86 and $99.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.01032960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.70 or 1.00100688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 50,787,150 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

