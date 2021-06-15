Cosmos Price Down 1.5% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $248.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.26 or 0.00032705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,489.12 or 0.99884168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002545 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

