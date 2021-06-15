Contrasting Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 182.24%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,409.48 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($1.66) -2.48

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Solid Biosciences N/A -70.08% -56.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

