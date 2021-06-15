Contrasting LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Disco 20.38% 14.93% 12.01%

LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LONMIN PLC/S and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Disco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A Disco $1.30 billion 8.90 $254.43 million $1.42 45.11

Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Summary

Disco beats LONMIN PLC/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LONMIN PLC/S Company Profile

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

