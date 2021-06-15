Contrasting ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ContextLogic and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.75 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.92 Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.23 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.91

Blue Apron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Apron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ContextLogic and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 103.40%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.21%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Blue Apron on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

