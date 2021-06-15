Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.46% of Constellium worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Constellium by 239.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

