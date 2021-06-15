Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $285.25 million and $2.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,927.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.65 or 0.06458318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.95 or 0.01582737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00440989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00146910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.00687109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00429476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040575 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 843,593,451 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

