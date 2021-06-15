Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares during the quarter. Conduent comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Conduent worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

CNDT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,498. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

