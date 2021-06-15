Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

