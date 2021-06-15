Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Compass stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

