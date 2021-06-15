Comparing Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and GSX Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.70 $48.56 million $0.36 21.11 GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.77 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -18.15

Lincoln Educational Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 18.20% 39.15% 12.08% GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 GSX Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats GSX Techedu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it had 12,217 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

