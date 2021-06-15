Comparing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIT Mining and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Six Flags Entertainment -129.33% N/A -15.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 117.19 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.46 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.75

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $42.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

