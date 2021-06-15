Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,351. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

