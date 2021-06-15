Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

