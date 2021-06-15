Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 457 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

