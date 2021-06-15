Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 21,173 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,940 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $277.07 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $90.63 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.03.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

