Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

