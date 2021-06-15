Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 295.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

