Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 285,237 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 296.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

