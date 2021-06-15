Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,175 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Resonant were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.