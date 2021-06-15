Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THTX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THTX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $340.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The company had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

