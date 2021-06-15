Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $157,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $670.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.