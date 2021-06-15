Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $137,000 in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

