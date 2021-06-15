Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,543 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $57,405,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,975,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,676,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,533,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

