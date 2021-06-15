Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. 4,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.