CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $730,774.62

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $730,774.62 and $76,019.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00790620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.11 or 0.07995677 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

